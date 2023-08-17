x
Guajardo: City could have desalination plant permits by fall

About $220 million has bee secured to build the plant, but the site is yet to be determined.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the topics discussed during the annual State of the City address Thursday was water resources. 

Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced the city expects to have the permits for the proposed desalination plant by this fall. 

3NEWS last reported that $220 million in loans were secured for the plant.

An exact site is still up in the air, but the city could have all the information needed for a recommendation to the council on where to build the plant ready by this fall.

