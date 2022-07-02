A look at what's happening at City Council and Commissioners Court this week

A big item on one agenda is the latest on the City-County Health District split.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and county leaders are meeting this week for their regular weekly meetings which is City Council and Commissioners Court.

City council has a full agenda this week.

Council is looking at approving spending $3 million for equipment for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

They are also looking at approving a grant of $253,030 from the state’s criminal justice division for a new laboratory information management system for the forensic services division; and appropriating the same amount of money in the police grants fund

Council is also looking to approve additional design, bid, and construction phase services for the residential street rebuild program in an amount of $1.86 million.

Public hearings will take place at council and rezoning cases are up for discussion. One rezoning case is in District 2 rezoning the property at or near 3302 S. Alameda St.

The second rezoning case is in District 5 the Gulfway Shopping Center.

City Council takes place on Tuesday, February 8 at 11:30 a.m. and you can also watch it live on the City’s YouTube channel.

For the full agenda, click here.

Commissioners Court is happening on Wednesday, February 9 at 9:00 a.m. at the Nueces County Courthouse.

County Commissioners will be discussing a plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds.

They will also be discussing the latest on the City-County Health District split, authorizing county representative to execute the reformation agreement on behalf of the county.

They’ll also be discussing the Bob Hall Pier demolition. Bob Hall Pier and the Health District split will continue being discussed in executive session.

For the full agenda, click here.