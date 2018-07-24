Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi's City Council kicked off their Residential Street Rebuild Program Tuesday that was first approved by voters in 2016.

The program includes almost $9 million in construction contracts to rebuild 70 individual blocks that qualify. The streets are not the worst residential streets, but streets where the material that make up the roadbeds will be recycled.

Valerie Gray, executive director of the City's Public Works Department, said she is glad to let residents know the residential rebuild program is finally underway.

"This is going to be streets that are more, not the worst first, but those that are not candidates for the maintenance program," Gray said. "They have fallen into that area of PCI where a maintenance treatment will not extend the life."

Gray said the first step is to inform all residents affected before the work begins on the nine miles of blocks. Each section may include some curb, gutter, sidewalk, driveways and utility work. The entire project is expected to take 10 months.

The City said each individual block shouldn't take too long to complete, depending on how much work needs to be done on them.

For more information on the residential street rebuild program, click here.

To see a map of the streets that are part of the project, click here.

