Corpus Christi (KIII News) — City Council At-Large candidates got to enjoy some barbecue Wednesday afternoon and share their thoughts on infrastructure and sustainability with local engineers during a candidate forum.

The candidate forum was hosted by the Nueces County Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers at the Silverado Smokehouse. The candidates had the chance to hear what concerns engineers might have and explain where each of them stand on specific issues.

Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and given three minutes each to answer several questions about infrastructure, the city budget, and water supply and quality.

"A lot of us are people that work with the city to help solve the problems, so it's important to us to make sure that we have people to understand what the issues are," said David Underbrink, Director of Nueces Chapter for Texas Society of Professional Engineers.

Only two of the seven at-large candidates showed up Wednesday afternoon including Michael Hunter and Brandey Batey.

According to organizers, the Texas Society of Professional Engineers doesn't make recommendations or endorse candidates. The forum was to let its members decide for themselves.

