City Council authorizes financial agreement to accept a loan for the design, construction of a Seawater Desalination Plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, council approved to authorize a financial agreement to accept a loan from the Texas Water Development Board for the design and construction of a Seawater Desalination Plant to provide a future water supply.

In June 2019, the Water Resource Department said they narrowed down the list of sites to one in the Inner Harbor and one in the La Quinta Channel area as a location for the plant.