City Council awards $2.3 million for the La Volla Creek drainage improvement project

Funding comes from the 2021 Stormwater Capital Improvement Fund and the project should be completed within two years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long awaited drainage project got the nod of approval from city leaders this week.

City council awarded $2.3 million to design the La Volla Creek Drainage Improvement Project near Airport Road and North Padre Island Drive.

In recent years, the La Volla Creek watershed has experienced frequent flooding during heavy rains.

Flooding occurred at La Volla creek during May 2015 and 2016, June 2018, and September 2018.

The most affected area is the Las Colonias neighborhood.

Jeff Edmonds, the city's engineering director, says the project will help business and residential property owners.

"It helps with the flood insurance rain map," Edmonds said. "It's what they use to term whether you have to buy flood insurance and what you pay for it and it also determines aspects about the new construction. And what you have to build the finished floor to."



The program will consist of 130-acre storm water detention pond and new box culverts under North Padre Island Drive at the airport tributary.

Funding comes from the 2021 Stormwater Capital Improvement Fund and the project should be completed within two years.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.