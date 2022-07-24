City Council discusses citations for stage one drought violations

Citations will begin Monday, and enforcement will include nights and weekends. Any violators could be paying fines that reach up to $500 per violation per day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City has urged the community to save water due to drought conditions in South Texas. Now, those who do not follow stage one restriction guidelines could end up paying the price.

Citations will begin Monday, and enforcement will include nights and weekends. Any violators could be paying fines that reach up to $500 per violation per day.

In Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members discussed how these citations will be made.

"We go to the location, if we see the water use in action, we'll take pictures of the property to somewhat build a case," City Manager Peter Zanoni explained. "We'll issue a citation that day and it's a fine up to $500, but we have to have some proof, because it goes to municipal court. So, there's pictures, documentation, time."

Here is a reminder of stage one water restrictions: Watering with irrigation or sprinklers is allowed one day per week on your trash day with no watering on that day between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"What we don't control is the weather, but what we do control is the distribution of water and that service," Zanoni added. "So we want to do our part to mitigate this drought that we're in. It's almost one of history, one that's gonna hit the record books."

As a reminder, there should be no watering on weekends unless it falls under the guidelines of utilizing a handheld water hose. No irrigation should take place on weekends.

If you would like to report any water violations, you can do so by calling 311 or the City's number at 361-826-2489.

