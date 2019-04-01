Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi City Council members are considering whether the electric scooters need to be better regulated in the area.

In a new survey, council members are asking residents what they think about the scooters.

"I even see them at Del Mar at the campus they're like everywhere around corpus," Jayren Gonzales said. "They're fast, and I can use them when I'm late to class," Mary Fergie added.

For students, the ride-sharing scooters have been a real convenience.

The City of Corpus Christi is wanting to see how the popular scooters can improve so they sent out a short question survey including if they should be ridden on the sidewalk.

"It's kind of dangerous on the sidewalk cause I've almost hit multiple people, but it's more dangerous for the person on the scooter if you're in the street. Probably better on the sidewalk," Fergie said.

"A lot of stupid people out here, crazy drivers you don't know could be going that way, and 22 car could hit you from the back," Mark Gonzalez said.

One survey question asks if the scooters should be used on a bike lane or the streets.

"A bike lane for them would be pretty awesome pretty helpful, but I don't think they should go into the street," Gonzales said.

Part of the survey asks if the scooters are safe for the public.

"If you're not careful with it, I'm glad they make you take a picture of your driver's license before using just so that some random 12 years old can get on here and start playing around with it running into people," Jayrun Gonzales said.

Some residents have a concern about the scooters.

"People with like disabilities they fall over and block the road," Fergie said.

Other residents did not have a problem with the scooters.

"I see them in areas they're not just like thrown in the middle of the road most of the people put them on the side a lot of people even put them on the stands so not in the way of anything," Gonzales added.

Once City Council passes a pilot program, it will include rules for the scooters.

