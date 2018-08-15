Corpus Christi (KIII News) — City secretary Rebecca Huerta wants to remind residents Wednesday that the last day to file for City Council is 5 p.m. Aug. 20.

City election for various positions are being held Nov. 6 and include mayor, three at-large and five district council member seats.

Candidate information including an application form and the requirements for filing can be found here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII