City Council heard Tuesday from the builders of the new Harbor Bridge during their scheduled meeting at City Hall.

Flatiron Dragados hopes to complete the Commanche Street bridge by the end of August. At that time they will take down the Lipan Street bridge, which will not be rebuilt.

At City Hall Tuesday Hunter Bodycott, the project team deputy manager for Flatiron Dragados, said work is progressing on the demolition of 26 bridges and the rebuilding of 16, all part of the bridge project. He also showed pictures of some of the pilings and columns that will hold up the north end of the bridge starting in North Beach.

Bodycott showed pictures from the precast yard in Robstown where 2,600 bridge sections weighing 100 tons each are being constructed. You will see those parts of the Harbor Bridge being moved into place by the end of the year.

The project will continue to affect traffic in the area as it progresses. Starting Wednesday, there will be nightly lane closures on I-37 between Baffalo and Mexico streets. That will continue through Friday. There will also be intermittent nightly closures between 9 p.m.-6 a.m. that will affect north and southbound lanes of I-37. Frontage roads will remain open.

Check out slides from the Flatiron Dragados presentation below:

