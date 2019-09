CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council passed a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would prohibit certain activities such as smoking or lying down at Blucher Park.

The new measure aims at keeping the park safe and clean to follow the rules laid out by the deed.

According to the city, if the park is not kept safe, then the land will go back to the Blucher family.

People caught breaking the new ordinance could face a fine.

