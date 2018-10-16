CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — During Tuesday's City Council Mayor Joe McComb proclaimed days as Texas Jazz Festival days

Oct. 19-21 will be known as the 58th annual Texas Jazz Festival days in Corpus Christi.

"How proud of you all of us are. you bring a really good happy weekend to many people here so we," McComb said.

The honor was given because the festival kicks off on Friday, Oct. 19.

The Texas Jazz Festival will take place in Heritage Park with free admission.

