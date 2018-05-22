The City of Corpus Christi recognized first responders Tuesday and reminded citizens to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season on June 1.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting Mayor Joe McComb praised public safety for their work during the 2017 Hurricane Harvey.

"They practice, and they practice, and they practice, and when the game day happened last year, their response was tremendous, and their practice paid off," McComb said.

McComb recognized all first responders, and he issued a proclamation declaring June as hurricane awareness month.

Billy Delgado, the emergency management coordinator, reminded citizens not to let their guard down during the hurricane season.

"Have a plan if you're going to evacuate, know your routes. If you have medication, have your medication stored. Gather up all your important documents in one location. That way when you do need to leave, or you need to leave real quick, you'll have them in one location," Delgado said.

According to Delgado residents should follow the usual recommendations such as enough food and water for several days if they lose power and to make sure pets will be safe in a storm. Delgado reminds residents not to count on their cell phone and to remember essential numbers.

"Everybody has them on their cell phone but do you know them in case your power goes out? Write them down. Put them in your back pocket. Put them anywhere you'll know you have it so you know you can contact those people," Delgado said.

You should let others know your plans in case of an emergency.

"If you're going to evacuate, let your family know where you're going to evacuate to. It's not too early to have your plan," Delgado said.

For more information and drafting an emergency plan, click here.

