Corpus Christi (KIII News) — At Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council, what the mayor called a "monumental decision" took place -- a plan that is meant to prevent a water crisis during droughts was proposed.

A drought contingency plan was put forward that would add a fee to industries that use a large amount of water. That means any business that uses more than 100,000 gallons of water a day will be charged an additional 25-cents per every 1,000 gallons.

The money collected from this fee is meant to go back into the City and help with drought prevention. It would go toward things like a desalination plant or aquifer storage and recovery.

The entire City Council stood behind the plan, including Mayor Joe McComb who seemed particularly optimistic.

"This is a giant step to getting us an uninterruptible, non-curtailable source of water, which means for the future of Corpus Christi and expansion of existing industry and attracting new industry," McComb said.

Council decided Tuesday to revisit the item for a final time on Sept. 11. If passed, it will be implemented in October.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII