City Council reopening to the public Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Based on the latest announcement from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting will be looking a lot more normal.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said Monday that the council is about to be re-opened to the public.

"We will have public comment like normal," Guajardo said. "So, we're excited. We will still take precautions of course, but I think it's a big sign of us moving forward."

Previously, it was announced that the meetings would remain virtual until June 8, but again, that was moved up based on the CDC's guidance that with a few exceptions, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks anymore.

