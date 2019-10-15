CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council is pushing back its first vote on what could shape the future of the North Beach area.

City leaders are set to vote on whether or not to support a proposed Tax Incremental Reinvestment Zone that is crucial for plans to develop a canal system on North Beach and ultimately determine if the developer can move forward with the project.

The goal is to add a 10-foot deep canal that would run through the middle of North Beach to help with ongoing drainage issues and ultimately create a beautification project. Developers want to invest $40 million into the area, which would attract shopping, entertainment, and hotels.

RELATED: Upcoming city council vote critical for proposed development on North Beach

3News received word Tuesday that the City Council vote on the TIRZ has been pushed back until next week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: