Corpus Christi (KIII News) — During Tuesday's City Council meeting members received an update on a new expanded Christmas time promotion along the Bayfront.

Executive Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Paulette Kluge said the city would have a brand new Christmas tree to replace the one that was the central focus of the annual Harbor Lights celebration.

Currently, Harbor Lights will be just a part of what will be known as Merry Days by the Bay. The idea is to attract more tourists to the city during what is usually a slow time of year for conventions.

"December is the worst occupancy month in Corpus Christi. It is in a lot of cities that don't put a lot of effort into getting people to come here, and we lay off people, and people don't get full paychecks in December. A lot of people in our industry and we want to correct that," Kluge said.

According to Kluge, if the city went from 41 percent occupancy to 45 percent, an increase of just 4%, it would mean an additional two million dollars in economic impact for the city.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII