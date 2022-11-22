City Council sets runoff election, adds polling places

A runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 13.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Election Day may have been two weeks ago, the results in the races for mayor and city council didn’t become official until Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Nov. 8 election results were canvassed at the brief meeting, making them official. However, three of those races did not end with a clear-cut winner.

Candidates in District 1, District 2 and District 3 will now face off in a runoff election, which is set for Dec. 13.

In those races, District 1 incumbent Billy Lerma will face former councilman Everett Roy; District 2 former councilman Mark Scott will take on Sylvia Campos; and District 3 incumbent Roland Barrera will go head-to-head with Eric Cantu.

Early voting for the runoffs is Dec. 3-9.

Councilmembers also added polling locations to a list published Friday. Some of those locations will only be open during early voting, and others will only be available on Election Day.

