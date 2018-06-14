A Corpus Christi City Council member is speaking out Wednesday night after an unusual presentation during Tuesday's council meeting.

According to Patricia Polastri, an Ocean Drive residents, roaches are a result of a recent city landscaping project.

Palm trees behind Polastri's area are a breeding ground for roaches that are making their way across the street and into her home.

"I would like to present to you something that belongs to you more than to us," Polastri said."Those are roaches. and those are the roaches that the new landscaping is bringing to us."

It wasn't the first time residents have complained about the new palm trees bringing in pests, but none have been as bold as Polanski.

"The bag full of roaches brought to the meeting. I'm not sure where those came from if they even came from the median," said Ben Molina, District 2 City Council member

According to Molina a month ago the city hosted a public meeting about the new landscaping where resident's first voiced their concern.

"I went out there myself during the day and walked the median at that time we didn't see any bugs. Didn't see any rodents," Molina said.

Molina has received mostly positive feedback about the landscaping, but Polanski isn't having it.

"People are asking you to have trees somewhere else. Why don't you have trees somewhere else? Why don't you remove a few of those," Polastri said.

According to Molina, the city is already trying to finalize the budget for this year, and this isn't a priority.

"I'm not sure that it would be a good idea to spend even more money than what we've already spent out there to pull up trees and brush and find a place to re-plant them," Molina said,

3News reached out to Polastri but have not received a response.

According to neighbors of Ocean Drive they haven't seen any uptick in pests since the palm trees were put in.

