CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council temporarily approves a proposed Tax Incremental Reinvestment Zone at North Beach which would boost local revenue.

City Council approved an amendment to the 12 categories for the TIRZ No. 4 within North Beach to be consolidated into three categories: incentives, maintenance, and infrastructure.

On November 12, City Council will hear a second reading and vote on the item for adoption.

The goal is to add a 10-foot deep canal that would run through the middle of North Beach to help with ongoing drainage issues, but ultimately creating a beautification project.

Developers want to invest $40 million into the area, which would bring shopping, entertainment, and hotels to the beach.

