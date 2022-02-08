Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

The "Military Compatibility Area Overlay District" is a proposed ordinance that would regulate height, density, lighting and sound in navy practice zones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas.

City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.

The Director of City Development Services, Al Raymond, explained the overall goal of the ordinance.

"You can build a single-family home in any of these areas. We just try to control or limit densities right in these areas right," Raymond said.

Raymond is talking about the new Military Compatibility Area Overlay District Ordinance that council is set to adopt on August 9. One of those areas is at Cabiness field at Saratoga and Highway 286. Raymond said future development in the area will mean, "you can’t have your mega-developments, multi-family or anything like that.”

The ordinance would restrict the height of buildings constructed in these zones. It would also limit the amount of homes that could be built on an acre to either one or two houses.

"I feel very good that staff has done a really good job of reaching out to the community and also communicating with the Navy once again be as compatible as possible," said Corpus Christi Councilman Roland Barrera. He added that the other two zones are Waldron field in Flour Bluff where pilots are usually training daily as well as NAS Corpus Christi, where they take off from and then land.

Meanwhile, Councilman Mike Pusley tells 3News he too has looked over the plan and is ready to approve it.

"We want to make sure that there’s a clear understanding with everybody about what the building requirements will be in these specific areas and what the zoning requirements will be and how we will structure those," Pusley said. "So if the Navy feels comfortable about being here, and that’s the whole key.”

Other requirements for developers in those zones include regulations on lighting and even noise insulation.

