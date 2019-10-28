CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big changes could be coming to North Beach if elected leaders in Corpus Christi vote in favor of a proposed Tax Incremental Reinvestment Zone which would boost local revenue.

The vote will be crucial for developing a canal system and ultimately determine if the developer can move forward with the project. The goal is to add a 10-foot deep canal that would run through the middle of North Beach to help with ongoing drainage issues, but ultimately creating a beautification project.

Developers want to invest $40 million into the area, which would bring shopping, entertainment, and hotels to the beach.

The vote is expected to happen during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

