CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for Corpus Christi's North Beach.

The area has a history of flooding and drainage problems that have limited longterm development there, but the new TIRZ will allow for the creation of a canal type of development that will include, hotels, restaurants, parking facilities and entertainment venues.

The TIRZ will be in place for up to 20 years and basically redirects a portion of property tax revenue from future growth to pay for improvements within that zone.

Tuesday's vote was the second and final vote on the matter.

