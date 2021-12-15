City Councilman gives green light for plans involving new desalination plant

According to City Councilman Roland Barrera specifics for the plant are in the initial phases of being ironed out.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City is close to securing one of two sites where it wants to build a desalination plant.

According to City Councilman Roland Barrera specifics for the plant are in the initial phases of being ironed out.

"We gave the city manager the greenlight to discuss the terms with two specific properties," Barrera said. "One being the inner harbor and the other being the La Quinta ship channel."

The City is looking at spending up to 220 million dollars on the desal plant project which could be completed by 2024.

According to Barrera 98-percent of the negotiations have been completed on that inner harbor site. Once that deal is made the city won't have to purchase it until it gets the permits needed to build the desal plant. Meanwhile, talks concerning the la Quinta' location are still in the early stages.

