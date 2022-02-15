City-County leaders came together to solidify health district separation at signing ceremony

Effective Tuesday March. 1, the City of Corpus Christi will take full management authority of the existing health district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-County leaders came together to shake hands and solidify the changes to the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District.

A signing ceremony to commemorate the new partnership agreement between the two entities took place in council chambers.

Effective Tuesday, March. 1, the City of Corpus Christi will take full management authority of the existing health district.

In the final arrangement, the County will considered a customer.

Dr. Salim Surani told 3News that residents should not be worried about changes to public health care.

"The care at the ground level I think will not be affected, and it should not be affected, and that is the goal that everyone works toward," Surani said. "Everyone when they go in, they will want to make sure that everyone gets the better care in whatever way they can, rather than trying to take a notch down. The goal is always how do we make sure we can serve our communities and operations better."

Corpus Christi Manager Peter Zanoni said that initially, for at least the first few weeks services offered by the health district will not change.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.