City-County leaders provide update on COVID-19 cases, how to slow transmission rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City-County health leaders updated the public on the state of the Coronavirus in Nueces County.

While cases seem to have peaked in the latest surge, health leaders are still urging residents who haven't gotten vaccinated to do so.

Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M-University of Corpus Christi Informatics and Modeling team said that staying consistent with COVID-19 safety procedures is the key to beating the virus.

"Just because the model predicated that we are just past the peek doesn't mean that it's time to take off our mask's and celebrate that the peak is over," Bird said. "Because if we did that then it wouldn't be over. So we have to stop the transmission because otherwise going back to normal prolongs the wave and it wont come down as fast."

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that hospitalizations are also a top concern at the moment.

"The hospitalizations, I think everyone remembers that on Christmas Eve we had 25 people with COVID-19 in the hospital," Rodriguez said. "Then you see on December 27th 43 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Now you see that 235 people are hospitalized with COIVD-19. The ICU cases are also going up, but not as quickly as the hospitalizations are."

The health district is urging those who can receive the booster to do so in order to protect themselves, and those around them.

