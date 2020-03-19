CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials held a news conference Thursday to lay out the state of things in the Coastal Bend when it comes to coronavirus.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in our area.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, starting at 8 a.m. Friday six City libraries, four Parks & Recreation community centers, the Corpus Christi Natatorium and Collier Pool will be closed.

Watch the entire press conference below:

Last week five senior centers were closed. They will remain closed through April 3. Meals are still being provided to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program.

