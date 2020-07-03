CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County and City of Corpus Christi websites now have up-to-date information on the virus along with health tips and valuable information.

The good news is that we still haven't had any confirmed cases of the virus, though there are still two people under self-imposed quarantine after recently returning from China. They have so far not had any symptoms.

"One important thing on the website is that every day we will update the website to indicate any cases that may be in the state of Texas or the City of Corpus Christi," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

There are also videos with doctors who talk about the virus and a map that shows the infection rate across the world.

