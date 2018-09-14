CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Emergency planners in Corpus Christi have been working all week to prepare for heavy rain. The City's Emergency Operations Center has been open since Thursday just in case.

Crews were in Flour Bluff Friday to help make sure whatever high water they get drains as quickly as possible. Workers used a backhoe to keep some of the ditches clear of debris.

Despite best efforts, the City said all residents need to be ready for the worst, just in case.

"If you get a large pocket of rain, say the isolated eight inches that they were saying all in one area, then yes. You could have a flash flood," City Spokesperson Kim Womack said. "You could have creeks out their. You could have streets that are swollen at least for a time until that runoff occurs, so we want to be prepared."

One resident of the area said he doesn't think the City is doing enough to keep the storm drains clear.

"It's just getting home. Like my wife is at work right now. She has to come home this afternoon. I go to work in an hour and a half, and I get off at 11 o'clock tonight. Am I going to be able to make it home?" Rob Hannabass said. "That's our concern."

City officials said they work on clearing storm drains year round, but they don't have enough manpower to do them all in a couple of days before a big rain.

As of 5 p.m. Friday there had not been any street closures in Flour Bluff due to high water, but first responders remind everyone to avoid flooded roadways or streets and try to wait until the heaviest rains have passed before leaving home.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII