BISHOP (KIII News) — With the mass amount of rain the Coastal Bend received over the past few days, crews with the City of Bishop were left to repair a massive sinkhole on East Henderson.

The area was blocked off and machinery brought in to make the repairs. Officials said the sinkhole formed due to all of the heavy flooding, which caused a manhole to collapse on its own.

"Thank God nothing came out of there," Public Works employee Bom Flores said. "It was flowing but it was flowing real slow. Not fast enough but the town started suffering because of the blockage."

Flores said neighbors will be happy to know that although the sinkhole is huge, they have nothing to worry about and hope to have it filled in once they get more cement. The goal is to get the sinkhole fixed as soon as possible since they know it is an inconvenience for people who live in the area.

