CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near the intersection of Ennis Joslin and Nile dealt with a particularly unpleasant event Monday when they noticed a sewage leak on vacant land near the existing sewage treatment plant on Ennis Joslin.

There has been no word on what caused the mess to appear, or whether it is raw or treated sewage leaking into the field. City of Corpus Christi crews are currently on the scene and working to fix the problem.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: