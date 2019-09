CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near the intersection of Ennis Joslin and Nile dealt with a particularly unpleasant event Monday when they noticed a water main break near on vacant land near the Oso Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ennis Joslin.

There has been no word on what caused the break to appear.

City of Corpus Christi crews isolated the break and will finish repairs Tuesday.

