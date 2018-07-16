Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The number of broken water lines in Corpus Christi has returned to normal after a high number occurred last week, according to the City.

City workers were completing repairs Monday to a line on Port Avenue near Nimitz. A couple of miles away, crews discovered another break at the intersection of Lipan and Brownlee streets.

According to Mike Olivarez with the City's Water Department, at one point last week crews were working on 15 or 16 breaks in one day, where the average amount is half that.

"Our normal daily rate, which is eight to nine. There's no telling whether it will happen again. It may. It may not. It just depends on what the weather does, what the soils are going to do," Olivarez said.

According to Olivarez, City crews were working around the clock even through the weekend to make sure all the broken lines were repaired.

If you notice water where it shouldn't be, call the City so they can get it fixed.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII