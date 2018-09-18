Corpus Christi (KIII News) — You will likely see City crews out this week repairing all the potholes that appeared after last week's heavy rains. They said they have to patch up hundreds around the Coastal Bend.

If you've been behind the wheel these last few days, you have probably encountered them.

Officials with the City's Engineering Department said they have received 29 work orders just on Tuesday, and now have 10 crews throughout the city working to fill the potholes. They said their priority is filling major corridors like Ocean Drive and Staples Street.

According to the City, after they receive work orders it takes street crews about three to five days to get the repairs done; but they are working fast so it's looking more like a three-day wait.

"We had a lot of calls that came in over the weekend and yesterday, and we started to get after those, but then there are going to be more throughout the week that we anticipate," said Michelle Villareal Leschper of the City's Engineering Department.

One question that many residents have is, if your car gets damaged from a pothole on City streets, can they reimburse you?

The answer is possibly.

Anyone who is interested in filing a claim can do so through the City Secretary's Office. After the City looks through your claim they can decide whether or not to conduct an investigation.

If you notice significant potholes on your daily commute, the City encourages you to call them at 361-826-2489 or visit here

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII