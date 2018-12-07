CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The City of Corpus Christi has been dealing with multiple water line breaks since Wednesday this week and said the heat, small increases in water pressure and other factors are behind the breaks.

Crews had to close down part of Alameda Street between Everhart and Airline roads after a water main broke there Wednesday. A second water main on Alameda Street at Robert broke early Thursday.

They were also called out Thursday after a 16-inch water main broke on Port Avenue and San Jacinto.

And another at Port Avenue and Mary Street.

The City said Thursday that crews have been working around the clock to repair the breaks. They said severe heat and changing soil conditions, which can cause the ground to shift, along with aging infrastructure and small increases in water pressure are the cause of the ruptured lines.

Officials have been warning residents of increases in water pressure throughout the city since earlier this year as two new water towers come online.

Crews are repairing breaks as soon as possible in hopes of minimizing interruption of water services.

If you see a water line break, call the City at 361-826-2489.

