Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is joining in the fight against pediatric cancer by officially declaring September as National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The Ready or Not Foundation is working with Brooke's Blossoming Hope and the American Cancer Foundation to create a new team to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer. The group of 40-women call themselves the gold guild and offer different events and fundraisers around town.

Currently Ready or Not Foundation has raised over two-million dollars for child cancer research.

"We have joined forces to form what is called the gold guild. And 40 women specialize in raising awareness for pediatric cancer. It's been 12-incredible years," board member Patricia Canales-Bell said.

KIII-TV is a proud sponsor of the Brooke's Blossoming Hope Golf for Gold scramble golf tournament.

The scramble golf tournament is Friday, Sept. 21.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII