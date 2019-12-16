CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will be a while longer before a rezoning application to turn the former Lamar Elementary School into a homeless shelter goes before Corpus Christi's city council.

The rezoning application was scheduled to go before council during this Tuesday's meeting, but the City's Development Services Department announced Monday that it has been rescheduled. They said public notice would be given when a new public hearing date is set next year.

The goal of the rezoning the old Lamar Elementary School is to transform it into a homeless shelter to be run by the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

The Ed Rachal Foundation has agreed to pay for the work to be done.

