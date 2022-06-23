City develops plan on how to bring Growth, development to Corpus Christi's west side

The last time the City came up with a development plan for the west side was in 1989.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you think of growth and future development, the city's booming south side might come to mind but Thursday night, the city of Corpus Christi revealed its draft plan on how to focus on improving the quality of life on the west side.

The west side makes up a huge chunk of the city but is often overlooked. Residents and business owners want to see more done.

A town hall meeting that was held Thursday gave people a chance to give their feedback. Janet Rodriguez owns Hi Voltage Hair Salon on Morgan Avenue.

She takes pride in owning a business in the part of town where she grew up.

"I did see a lot more potential over here," said Rodriguez.

She said she has seen progress.

"Every month I see another person opening up a business on this side," Rodriguez said.

However, she knows there could be more.

"When we get new clients in, they're like oh what can we do around here?" Rodriguez said. "People who are in the positions right now with the city council or like council members are being more vocal about what is happening on this side of town."

City leaders are hoping an area development plan can help.

Rodirguez was among those getting to see the first draft of that plan specifically focused on the city's west side at an open house Thursday.

"From a city planning perspective this is one of the original parts of our city," said Annika Yankee, planning manager for the City.

She said the development plan is more like a guide for future development and major decision making for the west side.

"The things we have heard over and over are that people would like more housing options here, revitalizations and more businesses, more restaurants, retail, improvements in parks," Rodriguez said.

People got to check out various maps, pictures of what the area could look like, and reinforce the direction city leaders want to go.

Enrique Salinas calls the westside home and felt it was important to give his input.

"I wanted to know what the city plans to improve the area whether it be drainage, infrastructure, the park which I'm very interested, because we don't have a park," Salinas said.

The last time the City came up with a development plan for the westside was in 1989. 33 years later, the City is now finding focus on revitalization, culture, and safety.

It's a vision that will help guide leaders for years to come.

"We want to see this side grow like the rest of our city is growing," Rodriguez said.

Another open house for the west side area development plan will be held Friday at the McDonald Public Library on Greenwood Dr. from 10 am to 2 pm.

You can see the full copy of the draft plan on the projects' website at creatingcc.com

It's where a survey went live Thursday where you too can help give your input.

