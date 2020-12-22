City preparing for vaccine rollout, expects doses for fire department in next two days

City leaders say when the vaccine is widely available, people will be able to visit drive-thru vaccination clinics.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders briefly discussed a vaccine rollout plan for the Coastal Bend during a special council meeting Tuesday.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said they have been making practice drive-thru vaccination clinic runs in Robstown. This will help more people get vaccinated when the vaccine is widely available.

Zanoni also said the city expects a shipment of 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday or Thursday. 600 doses will go to the fire department and 100 will go the City-County Health Department.

Mayor Joe McComb said getting the vaccine totally voluntary and there will be no mandate requiring the vaccine here. He said he encourages people to get the vaccine, but it will not be mandatory.

COVID-19 policies will need to be in place for possibly months to come because Zanoni expects only a 50-75 percent participation rate for vaccinations.

