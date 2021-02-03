City, Driscoll Children's Hospital opens vaccine registration for first-dose clinic on Thursday, Friday at American Bank Center

The second dose will be administered on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26. Please be sure you are available for both dates before you make an appointment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration is open for a vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday at the American Bank Center through the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The site will be open to:

People 65 years of age and older. People 50 years of age and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Doses of the first Pfizer vaccine will be administered Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5, at the American Bank Center. The city asks that patrons use the Main Entrance on the bay side of the Convention Center or the west side Convention Center entrance, whichever is more convenient.

Things to Know

Please make an appointment at the website, www.driscollchildrens.org/covid19vaccine . Appointments also can be made by calling 1-844-977-1477 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Please call the same number if you need to cancel an appointment.

The quickest way to sign up is online. You may experience hold times using the Call Center.

You will be automatically signed up for the second dose on the day you receive your first. The second dose will be administered Thursday, March 25. Please be sure you are available for both dates before you make an appointment.

There is no charge for getting the vaccine and there is no early preregistration for the vaccine. A person must have a scheduled appointment to get the vaccine. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment. If you are more than an hour late, your appointment will be canceled and you will have to reschedule.

People are asked to approach the vaccination area from Shoreline. At the corner of Fitzgerald, they will go to the first check station, where police will confirm they have an appointment and direct them to the appropriate parking lot. There is no charge for parking.

There will be general parking available in Lots 2, 3, 5, and 10. There also will be handicapped/special needs parking available in Lot 4 and curbside along the bay side entrance. For your convenience, there also is a curbside drop-off location and limited shuttle service that will provide transportation to and from all parking lots.

For mobility impaired persons, there are three choices:

You can be dropped off at the entrance and then your driver can pick you up. There is limited handicapped curbside parking on the bay side entrance and in Lot 4. There will be limited shuttle service that will provide transportation to and from parking lots.

If you use a mobility device to get around, please bring your own. We will have volunteers assisting.

We will not administer the vaccine in your car.

Do not come to the vaccination site if you are currently sick with COVID-19 or have been diagnosed within the last 14 days.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital will post on www.driscollchildrens.org/covid19vaccine when future vaccine appointments become available.

The days and hours the City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Site will be open will be determined based on the day the shipment is received and the number of vaccines received. Once it arrives, we will update the website and open registration.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.