City of Corpus Christi remind residents of water restrictions as lake levels continue to drop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Wednesday, combined lake levels for the City of Corpus Christi's water supply reached 40-percent, the trigger point for Stage 1 drought restrictions.

The City preemptively put Stage 1 water restrictions into effect ahead of that 40-percent trigger point, but now that we're there, officials want to make sure residents know what the rules are.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that the City is still trying to educate residents on the rules pertaining to water restrictions.

"We are trying very hard to continue education and getting those different guidelines out to people so they understand and learn them," Guajardo said.

Even for a Corpus Christi city councilman, the details can be difficult to remember.

"It should only be done in between certain hours," Molina said when asked when residents can water their grass. "Either in the morning or in the evening. I'll have to go to the website to tell you the hours. I don't remember the hours off the top of my head."

Stage 1 of the City's Drought Contingency Plan includes the following restrictions:

Residents can use their irrigation system only once a week on their trash collection day before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

City crews will prioritize response to repairs and leaks.

The City will monitor Stage 1 compliance.

During Stage 1, commercial car washes and landscape nurseries are not impacted. Residents are encouraged to follow these water-conscious conservation measures:

Avoid water run-off on streets and sidewalks.

Check for water leaks around your home.

Wash full loads in your laundry and dishwasher.

As of Wednesday, combined lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi, the Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Texana reached 40-percent, with Choke Canyon just over 36-percent and Lake Corpus Christi near 51-percent. The City will not reach Stage 2 water restrictions until combined lake levels reach 30-percent.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, all requirements of Stage 1 will remain in effect, but water customers will only be allowed to water once every other week.

"We can all do our part and that may be as simple as turning your water off when you're brushing your teeth," Guajardo said. "That's so simple and that saves a lot of water."

Molina said conserving water is paramount.

"Certainly we are in a drought condition right now. I think that as far as the citizens here, we need to do everything we can to conserve water and pray for rain," Molina said. "That's all we can do right now."

According to the City, there have been 135 calls to their call center about drought restrictions. 88 of those calls were residents asking questions about the restrictions. 47 of them were residents reporting violations.

