The heavy rains this week brought flooding to many streets around Corpus Christi, but according to the City, the storm drainage system performed well and the flooding was short-lived.

While you can still find standing water in many spots around town, the city's drainage system worked well -- especially after adding filtration baskets.

The inlet baskets look like pool filter baskets and are placed in strategic drains around town.

28 of them were installed two years ago and crews clean the baskets monthly or more so that drains are not blocked by debris that washes into them from the street.

Despite nine high-water rescues from cars and water that did block roads and streets around the city for short times, the storm drains were clear.

"The storm water system performed very well. We did catch, we've got a rain gauge at one of our lift stations downtown, and we caught a little over 16 inches of rain there," said John Byrum, Assistant Director of the City's wastewater department. "So considering we caught that amount of rain in 48 hours, yes we did very well."

Byrum said storm drain crews continue making minor improvements in older areas of town, including wider openings for storm drains and larger inlet pipes that easily fit into the old infrastructure.

The City hopes to continue to make improvements to storm drains all over town so that the next tropical rain will be even less troubling than this past week.

