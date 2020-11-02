BEEVILLE, Texas — City employees in Beeville are getting closer to moving back into City Hall.

The building has been going through a renovation after a significant water leak in the fall that caused police and other city workers to work elsewhere.

For several months Beeville police have had to operate out of their training center while things get patched up at headquarters.

In the fall, it was discovered that Beeville City Hall had a major water leak.

According to Police Chief Robert Bridge, when crews went to clean up, they found asbestos in the drywall and later mold.

Police, utilities, and city officials had to relocate to different buildings while the city hall is cleaned and restored.

Bridge says they had to move all of their files, personnel, and offices to their training center on Milam Street, where there's no walls and no privacy.

"We've shut down all training. Bridge said, "Out in the open."

Bridge says it's taken a lot longer than expected to fix the building, but they take it all in.

Police hope to be back operating out of city hall before spring.

