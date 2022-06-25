The City will vote to expand funding for the Museum of Science and History

If the additional funding is approved, it could help the museum to put on fun events for the community throughout the summer and beyond.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will vote this week to expand funding for the Museum of Science and History to $500,000 for 2022 and 2023. It will come from the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund if approved by City Council this week, and help the museum to put on fun events throughout the summer and beyond.

Alan Wilson shared his excitement about the additional funding. "This will allow us to create a vibrant, creative attraction for tourists and for locals to come and learn about science and about history."

"As a parent, you know, we want our children to always be learning," said Rebekah Everhart. "Obviously, during the summer time they feel like they want to be off having fun. This combines both of them, it makes it fun while they're also learning."

Kids got a chance to get some hands-on experience at the museum, Saturday, for the first of two Valero STEM Days. Days like this are possible because of funding and partnerships; They give Collegiate High School sophomore Sai Varshini Chinnasani a chance to share her passion with other kids.

"I get to teach other little kids to spark their interest in STEM. I feel like this is such a great opportunity to do that, because kids really love making ice cream and that's one of the best ways to just let them know what STEM is, and get them into STEM-related activities as they go into school," Chinnasani shared.

The Museum of Science and History has a nine week summer camp that kids can take part in with a new theme every week. Alan Wilson said it's special for him to see kids excited to come to the museum just like he and many others were at that age.

"There's nothing like watching the wide-eyed kids be wowed by some chemistry experiment or some other presentation. It makes you feel really good," Wilson added.

Wilson said the new funding will help them manage more than 450,000 items they have in their archive and help them to continue to update exhibits. The museum has received $150,000 from the city so far, and will get the additional $350,000 if it is approved by City Council.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.