City facility and operation closures due to inclement weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to icy road conditions, road and bridge closures and severe cold and inclement weather that is expected through Monday, the City of Corpus Christi will close most City offices including City Hall, Development Services, Public Libraries, and Senior Centers on Monday, February 15.

Here’s a list of the changes brought by the winter weather:

First responders and Animal Care Services will continue providing services.

Municipal Court: Closed. All in person and virtual hearings scheduled for Monday, February 15 are cancelled.

Corpus Christi International Airport: The airport terminal will remain open through the duration of the weather event to provide customer service to tenants and travelers who may need assistance. Airport Operations Personnel are actively monitoring weather conditions on the airfield 24 hour a day. Should icy conditions develop on runways or taxiways, Airport managers will take the appropriate measures to maintain safety standards at CCIA. This could include closing taxiways and runways at some point.

Solid Waste: No residential collections Monday, February 15. Monday routes will be collected beginning Tuesday and into Wednesday and possibly Thursday with before and after hour services around regular routes.

Closed: Cefe Valenzuela Landfill, FM 2444 & County Road 20

Closed: J.C. Elliott Collection Center and Transfer Station located at Hwy 286 and Ayers Street.

Health District: COVID-19 Call Center Closed until Tuesday, February 16.

COVID-19 Call Center Closed until Tuesday, February 16. Al Kruse Tennis Center Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. H-E-B Tennis Center Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Closed Monday and Tuesday. Golf Courses – Municipal Golf Centers (Oso Beach and Lozano) – Closed Monday.

– – Closed Monday. Public Pools (Collier and Corpus Christi Natatorium) – Closed Saturday - Tuesday

(Collier and Corpus Christi Natatorium) – Closed Saturday - Tuesday Gymnasiums (Ben Garza and CC Gym) – Closed Monday and Tuesday

(Ben Garza and CC Gym) – Closed Monday and Tuesday Senior Centers & Curbside meals program - Closed Monday – Tuesday (members will receive frozen meals on Friday for next week’s closures)

- Closed Monday – Tuesday (members will receive frozen meals on Friday for next week’s closures) Home Delivered Meals – Closed (Shelf-stable meals were provided Friday, February 12 to clients for this week during closure)

– Closed (Shelf-stable meals were provided Friday, February 12 to clients for this week during closure) Valentine Trunk or Treat Drive Thru at Salinas Park – Cancelled on Saturday, February 13 rescheduled February 20

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated and many departments including Public Works, Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Utilities, Animal Care Services, Homeless Services and Workforce Housing, and Gas remain in operation to address issues as needed throughout the freezing conditions.

The City’s Customer Call Center at (361) 826-CITY will be opened from of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

