The City hands out free sandbags in preparation for hurricane season

Assistant Director of Public Works Corpus Christi Gabriel Hinojosa said this keeps residents one step ahead of any storm that comes our way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although 2022 is supposed to be a below-average year for hurricanes, it never hurts to be prepared. That includes getting those sandbags ready for action.

With this in mind, the City and volunteers from our Navy base had over 3,000 pre-filled sandbags to hand out to people for free, Saturday.

The bags were distributed at two locations:

The City service center on Ayers

Waldron Field NOLF

"This is a plan ahead movement. We're gonna have a lot of work to do once the storms come in, also, so everybody can plan ahead and get that done," Hinojosa explained.

If you missed out, you will have another chance Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. to get up to seven free sandbags at these locations:

