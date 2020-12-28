Extended drought conditions cause water restrictions for Corpus Christi. Here's what that means for you.

The City of Corpus Christi will hold a news conference to brief the public on the City’s combined lake levels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi announced Stage 1 water restrictions Monday due to extended drought conditions

In Stage 1 restrictions, residents can water their foundation and lawn through irrigation systems once a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the day of their trash pick-up.

Hand watering is still allowed.

Residents could face a fine of up to $500 for not complying with water restrictions.

The area is expecting some rain this week, but it will not be enough to lift us out of water restrictions.

"We may get some rain this week but that in no way will take us out of the drought we are in," City Manager Peter Zanoni said during a press conference Monday.

Zanoni said the drought we are in has been going on for quite awhile and it would take long, continuous rain events to bring us out of restrictions.

June 2018 was last time we had water restrictions, and it took 3 months to get out of those restrictions.

Zanoni said to expect these restrictions for at least 3 months.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.