Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Ben F. McDonald Public Library is inviting families to celebrate the new year early with them as they host their Noon Year's Eve Party.

From 10 a.m-noon Monday, Dec. 31, families can attend the Noon Year's Eve Party right there in the library, located at 4044 Greenwood Drive. The event will include a dance party, crafts, face paintings by Lily Padz and light refreshments.

Parents and kids will also get to celebrate the new year with an indoor balloon drop as a way to say goodbye to 2018.

