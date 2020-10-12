City to put on New Year's Eve 'Big Bang Firework Show' over Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and H-E-B have teamed up for the Mayor’s 2020 New Year’s Eve Big Bang Firework Show.
The fireworks will be set-off from a barge in the Corpus Christi Bay just north of the People's Street T-Head.
The public is encouraged to watch the show from their vehicles, which will happen Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
Parking is allowed at the following areas:
- Seawall
- T-Heads
- Public parking lots
- Downtown area
- The Water's Edge Park
- Cole Park
- North Beach
The city said the show will run 18-20 minutes and be choreographed to music on local radio stations including 92.7FM, 95.5PM, and 1440AM. The public can also view the show on www.Facebook.com/HEB.
To protect the health and safety of members of the public, attendees are encouraged to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
There will be no RTA Park & Ride offered because of COVID-19.
For more information visit https://www.visitcorpuschristitx.org/bigbang/ or our Facebook page @MayorsBigBang.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
