City to put on New Year's Eve 'Big Bang Firework Show' over Corpus Christi Bay

The show will be choreographed to music on local radio stations, so you can enjoy the show from your vehicle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and H-E-B have teamed up for the Mayor’s 2020 New Year’s Eve Big Bang Firework Show.

The fireworks will be set-off from a barge in the Corpus Christi Bay just north of the People's Street T-Head.

The public is encouraged to watch the show from their vehicles, which will happen Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Parking is allowed at the following areas:

Seawall

T-Heads

Public parking lots

Downtown area

The Water's Edge Park

Cole Park

North Beach

The city said the show will run 18-20 minutes and be choreographed to music on local radio stations including 92.7FM, 95.5PM, and 1440AM. The public can also view the show on www.Facebook.com/HEB.

To protect the health and safety of members of the public, attendees are encouraged to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

There will be no RTA Park & Ride offered because of COVID-19 .

For more information visit https://www.visitcorpuschristitx.org/bigbang/ or our Facebook page @MayorsBigBang.

