CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Chicken lovers listen up! It appears the restaurant Raising Cane's could soon be coming to Corpus Christi.

3News has confirmed that the City of Corpus Christi has issued a permit to the company to build a single-story restaurant in the place where the old Taco Cabana was located in Moore Plaza.

It was just this past weekend when crews began demolishing the building where Taco Cabana used to be located. Taco Cabana had been closed for nearly a year and the building was left vacant.

According to Raising Cane's website, the restaurant specializes in serving quality chicken finger meals and was founded back in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La. The company's website also lists several locations in cities across the state including Brownsville, Dallas, El Paso Houston and San Antonio.

3News has reached out to a spokesperson for Raising Cane's and are waiting for official confirmation from the company. Stay tuned!

